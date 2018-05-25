Court adjourns hearing against Dar till May 30

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad Thursday adjourned hearing on reference pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till May 30.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance with apex court verdict.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 30, due to the shortage of time and also summoned another prosecution witness Masood Ghani for testimony. However, the defence counsel would continue cross-examination on next hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the co-accused in the reference was also present before the court along with their legal teams.