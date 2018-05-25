﻿﻿ Celebs shower love on birthday boy Karan Johar | Pakistan Today

Its Karan Johar’s 46th birthday and Bollywood is taking to social media to wish their favourite a very happy birthday.

Take a look at who wished him on his special day:

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 24, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐ (@aliaabhatt) on May 24, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 24, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT

Meanwhile, Karan himself is currently in New York where he celebrated his birthday with an intimate terrace party in the company of some close friends. In a recent interview, the director revealed that he wanted some ‘me time’ which is why he headed to New York. He also added that once he is back to the “Mumbai madness”, he will start casting for an upcoming film which he intends to direct and has locked a screenplay for.

Karan has already won our hearts by giving us Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and we will sign off with this video of the director-producer dancing his heart out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception!



