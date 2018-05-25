Celebs shower love on birthday boy Karan Johar

Its Karan Johar’s 46th birthday and Bollywood is taking to social media to wish their favourite a very happy birthday.

Take a look at who wished him on his special day:

May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you 💖✨💖 @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 25, 2018

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 24, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐ (@aliaabhatt) on May 24, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. ❤❤❤ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018

.@karanjohar sending warm wishes and lots of happiness your way! ❤💫

Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/nYdQajGMFp — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2018

The best, dancer, director & friend that this industry has! Our lives would be really boring without your wit & charm! Happy Birthday @karanjohar!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2018

He’s a legend in d making or perhaps already one.He is a have not inside, but outside he has manifested a world of riches in goodwill.Probably d hardest working man I know n probably least known 4 that skill as he makes it look so easy.I call him pappu. Happy birthday @karanjohar — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday @karanjohar! For always being there for me, to guiding me, to directing me and for just giving the best hugs coz you feel like it…. I will always be eternally grateful. You’ve turned a year younger, again!! Have a blast. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 25, 2018

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 24, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT

Happy birthday darling @karanjohar … like u smiling like this.. not pouting 😜sooo upset im missing ur birthday bash😜 pic.twitter.com/FlLCrkiAyT — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 25, 2018

Happy bday @karanjohar! Keep inspiring! 🧡🎂 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 25, 2018

A post shared by Ekta❤myVEERES (@ektaravikapoor) on May 24, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Meanwhile, Karan himself is currently in New York where he celebrated his birthday with an intimate terrace party in the company of some close friends. In a recent interview, the director revealed that he wanted some ‘me time’ which is why he headed to New York. He also added that once he is back to the “Mumbai madness”, he will start casting for an upcoming film which he intends to direct and has locked a screenplay for.

Karan has already won our hearts by giving us Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and we will sign off with this video of the director-producer dancing his heart out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception!