Atiqa Odho announces new project with Mahira Khan

Atiqa Odho and Mahira Khan who played saas-bahu in the much-acclaimed drama Humsafar are apparently all set to reunite for an upcoming project.

In an Instagram post, Odho shared, “Atiqa Odho and Mahira Khan working together after Humsafar for the first time. Big surprise coming up! Mummy aap yeh kiya keh rahi hain!!!”

A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial) on May 25, 2018 at 2:19am PDT

Atiqa has also tagged Fawad Khan and Sarmad Khoosat in the post and this has us wondering what the upcoming project might be about.

Meanwhile, Mahira, Fawad and Armeena Khan are currently in Poland and pictures of them shooting for a TVC have surfaced on social media.

A post shared by HELLO! Pakistan (@hellopakistan) on May 24, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

A post shared by Something Haute (@somethinghauteofficial) on May 25, 2018 at 3:01am PDT

Mahira recently made her Cannes red carpet debut where she represented Loreal Hair as their official spokesperson. The actor was an absolute vision in a black dress, red lipstick and Hollywood curls. Apart from that, her upcoming film with Shehryar Munawar, 7 Din Mohabbat In, is all set to hit the screens on Eid ul Fitr.