Atif Aslam’s next collaboration to be with Nushrat Barucha

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha said that she is excited to work with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam. She will soon be seen in a music video of one of his songs titled Baarish with Atif. It is sung and composed by the singer himself and will be shot in Los Angeles.

“I am very excited for this collaboration. I love Atif as an artist and I am very fond of his music. So I am hoping that the audience will like our work together,” said Nushrat.

About the project, the 33-year-old actor stated, “T-Series is the biggest production house to have so many videos, artists, singers, music composers under their belt. After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, they said that they wanted to do a music video with me and I was more than happy to be a part of it.”

Nushrat added that it was an amazing experience working with music producer Bhushan Kumar during Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and T-Series and that she would love to work with them in the future as well.

Speaking of her Bollywood success, the actor earlier shared, “The industry has already started looking at me differently. I can feel a sense of belief in me. When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything.”

Nusrat rose to fame after starring in Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan.