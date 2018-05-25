Around 46 million young voters to play decisive role in upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD: Around 46 million young voters are expected to play a decisive role in the result of the upcoming general elections.

There are 17.44 million voters between the ages of 18 and 25, 28.99 million voters between the ages of 26 and 35 and 22.48 million voters between the ages of 36 and 45 years, according to officials.

From the group of voters that are 25-year-old, 0.774 million reside in Balochistan, 3.11 million are in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) houses 2.77 million of them and 10.13 million live in Punjab.

From the group of voters that are between the ages of 26 and 35 years,1.23 million reside in Balochistan, 6.17 million are in Sindh, KP houses4.49 million of them and 16.09 million live in Punjab.