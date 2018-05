A total of 22 people alleged to be involved in smuggling the drugs have been arrested and 11 vehicles impounded as well.

2,940 kilogrammes of Hashish, 3.33kg Amphetamine, 1.24kg methamphetamine, 53.5kg opium and 8.65kg of heroin were recovered.

A major chunk of the seized drugs were set to be sumgglled outside Pakistan.