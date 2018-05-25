Abhishek Bachchan puts down troll who calls him ‘useless’

Unlike his father Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has unfortunately not been able to make the same mark as his father in the Indian film industry. To add to that, Abhishek married one of the ‘most beautiful women in the world’ and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, who is also a successful actress. This has put Junior B at the mercy of trolls, who time and time again try to put him down.

However, the Junior B has become quite a pro at handling trolls. Recently on Twitter, a troll labelled him as “useless” in a tweet which read, “#KKRvRR Stuart Binny [reference to the ongoing Indian Premier League] is replica of Abhishek Bachchan from Bollywood. Both Got a beautiful wife without deserving. Both got into movies/cricket because of their father. Both are “USELESS”. Retweet if you Agree.”

To this, Abhishek replied, “Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I’ll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don’t think you’ll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don’t worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon.”

Ironically, the troll did not hit back and instead claimed he never meant harm.

“Ab that was just for fun…Ur one of the koolest person, even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or Sachin Tendulkar’s son has no normal person can bear…Apologies.”