80pc Pakistanis affected by food inflation: WB

ISLAMABAD: As many as 80 per cent Pakistanis are affected due to the food inflation because the daily income of more than 80 per cent of the population is less than 2 dollars, according to a recent World Bank (WB) report.

The report further states that the richest segments of the society spend 10 to 15 per cent of their income on food while middle-class spends 30 to 40 per cent in the same category and poor segments spend 70 to 80 per cent of their income on food.

It has been said in the report that the low-income group gets more affected by the hike in price of food and food grains because the income of more than 80pc people of Pakistan is less than 2 dollars per day. Therefore, they have to spend more of their income on their nutritional requirements, the report adds.

It has been further said in the report that the poor segment of the society has been affected more than all due to the exceptional increase in the prices of food items, fruits and vegetables in the holy month of Ramzan and they have to face problems while offering their religious and professional obligations.