EA Dice revealed details about the latest entry to the Battlefield series at a conference on May 23, 2018.

As fans of the franchise had long suspected, the game, titled Battlefield V would be set during World War II.

The game is set for release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.

Here are some high resolution screenshots from the game that reveal tantalising clues into Battlefield V’s story line and game play.

Images courtesy of ign.