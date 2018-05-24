WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday after canceling a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the US military stood ready if Kim were to take any “foolish” action.
American forces are “ready if necessary,” Trump said at a White House bill signing event.
Trump says US military ready if North Korea’s Kim acts foolishly
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday after canceling a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the US military stood ready if Kim were to take any “foolish” action.