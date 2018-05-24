SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with his top security and other aides after US President Donald Trump cancelled his June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Moon said.
Blue House press secretary Yoon Young-chan said Moon was meeting with his foreign minister, defense minister and his chief of staff, among others.
South Korea’s Moon meets with top aides after Trump-Kim summit cancelled
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with his top security and other aides after US President Donald Trump cancelled his June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Moon said.