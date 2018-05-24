PU forms five-member committee to probe student’s death

LAHORE: A five-member committee has been formed to probe the death of a student who drowned in the Punjab University’s (PU) swimming pool on Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Dr Nasira Jabeen formed the committee to probe into the matter.

The student was identified as Abu Bakar, 25. Abu Bakar was a student of the 6th semester of BS at the department of sports sciences and was a resident of Sabzazaar.

PU Hall Council Chairman Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry is heading the committee while Department of Philosophy’s Assistant Professor Shahid Gul, Sports Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Butt, Sports Additional Director Tahira Saleem and Chief Security Officer Colonel (Retd) Ubaid are also part of the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit a report of the incident within a week.

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, a student of the Punjab University lost his life and his body was recovered from the university’s swimming pool.

According to the university administration, around 50-60 students were present at the swimming pool at around 3:00 pm when the incident happened.

The administration also stated that there were three lifeguards present at the swimming pool.

The body of the student was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

Following the procedure, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family.