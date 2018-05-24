PTI founding member Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding member Fauzia Kasuri, who announced on Wednesday that she was quitting the party, joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday.

Fauzia Kasuri has joined the party led by former Karachi mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal. In her resignation letter, Kasuri had stated that she had become “disenchanted” with the PTI and believed the party was no longer a harbinger of change.

“You opted to hand over the reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “At the cost of workers, who in some cases, laid down their lives for the cause.”

Fauzia Kasuri described this action of the PTI chief as the “last nail in the coffin” and said that since she could no longer defend the actions of the PTI, she wanted to resign from it.

Kasuri said that she did not see the PTI as the representative of the aspirations of the millions of underserved citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.