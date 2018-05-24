Police hunt man performing obscene acts on Karachi roads

Police have been hunting a youngster involved in openly performing obscene acts before random women in Karachi’s Clifton and Defence neighbourhoods.

The man, who himself drives a car, is said to be doing such vile acts before female drivers in Clifton and Defence areas.

Two women, who happen to be sisters and were subjected to indecent exposure by the man, took his pictures and posted them on social networking websites two days ago. The images have since gone viral.

However, the law enforcers have still been hunting for the suspect. They say that they are trying to trace the man with the help of his car’s registration number.