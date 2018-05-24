PM to inaugurate Quetta Intl Airport on May 30: Advisor

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan here Wednesday said upgradation and expansion of Quetta International Airport has almost been completed and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been requested for its inauguration on May 30.

“We have requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the expansion and up gradation of state of the art Quetta International Airport on May 30,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of expansion of Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar today.

Sardar Mehtab said Peshawar being the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had played a momentous role in politics, culture, architecture and trade since long in this region and inauguration of BKIA today by the Prime Minister has strongly reflected how much this ancient city was important for the Govt as well as for people of Pakistan.

He said thousands of overseas Pakistan belonged to KP and Fata will get modern air travelling services now and onward at their doorsteps.

The PM advisor said world class International Airport at Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar has been completed by the PML-N government in record time that would bring positive changes in the lifestyle of people besides bringing direct foreign investment.

He said aviation sector had achieved enormous boost during last five years of PMLN Government and no political party can match our development works.

Tourism, trade, business and agriculture sectors has achieved upward growth and PMLN would get landslide victory in the upcoming election on the basis of performance and record development works, he added.

Mehtab Abbasi said air travelling was not a luxury but a need of the hour and the government as per vision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has provided state of the art facilities to people by completing all the mega-airports projects ahead of the scheduled time.

He said Govt would complete Lahore International Airport expansion and upgradation with the cost of $500million.

Abbasi underscored the need for lowering of taxes on air transport to encourage poor people towards use of air services.