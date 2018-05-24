PHC issues notices to CS, FS over appointment in grade-20 in BoK

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notices to Chief Secretary (CS), Finance Secretary (FS), Bank of Khyber (BoK) over the appointment of the son-in-law in grade-20 in BoK by Former Additional Chief Secretary.

The bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Arshad Ali also issued a notice to the son-in-law of former additional Chief Secretary to justify his appointment in grade-20.

A writ petition filed by Farmanullah and other through their legal counsel Senior Advocate Mian Mohibullah Kakakhel told the two-member bench that Former Additional Chief Secretary (ACF) Saeedullah did several illegal appointments while using his power as ACF.

He said that the ACF illegally appointed his son-in-law deputy manager Sher Muhammad Mohmand as divisional manager in grade-20.

While arguing Advocate Mohibullah Kakakhel said that an advertisement to fill the post of the divisional manager was put on display on Bank website on Friday seeking application until Sunday.

He said that interestingly only one candidate, Sher Muhammad Mohmand applied for the post and was selected.

The two-member bench on completion of the arguments of Senior Advocate issued notices to Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Bank of Khyber and Sher Muhammad Mohmand to submit their reply in next hearing.