PHA allows advertisements on metro bus track pillars

RAWALPINDI: The Parks and Horticulture Authority’s (PHA) board of directors on Wednesday allowed commercial advertisements to be placed on the pillars of the metro bus track, a local media house reported.

It was also reported that the signboard fee for shops was also imposed across the city. Moreover, this fee had previously been imposed by the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards which led to a still unresolved dispute between the cantonment authorities and traders because the traders refused to pay it.

The shop owners will now pay PHA in order to install signboards larger than 20sq ft. However, boards for shops smaller than 20sq ft will not be charged. It had been reported that Rs178 per sq ft will be charged by the PHA for larger boards.

The decisions were made at a PHA board of directors meeting chaired by PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, who is the vice chairman of the PHA.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem, PHA Director General retired Capt Anwarul Haq and other officials were also present.

PHA officials stated that currently, the organisation was earning Rs25 million from the billboard fee collection contract, but an open auction would increase that income to Rs48m.

The PHA officials told the board about the problems with collecting signboard fees from shopkeepers.

Furthermore, the board allowed business proposals from firms to decorate 92 metro bus pillars from Marrir Chowk to the Faizabad bus station.

The work will include woodwork, wrought iron, minakari, mirror work and other forms of art.

PHA Director General Mr Haq said proposals have been sought from firms to beautify the pillars, and work will be sped up after approval from the board.