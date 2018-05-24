Pakistan wants peace, to resolve all issues with India: Abdul Basit

ISLAMABAD: Former High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and had always opted for dialogue process with India to resolve all issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he called for appointing a ‘special envoy’ by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate local and international efforts carried out on the issue.

As one of the main issue between Pakistan and India, was Jammu and Kashmir, he said India has to decide if it wanted to come on the table to discuss all issues including Kashmir.

He said people of Kashmir were committed to get right to self-determination and India cannot suppress their movement by use of force.