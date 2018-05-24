Pakistan being blamed for US failures in Afghanistan, says Hafiz Saeed

HYDERABAD: Milli Muslim League (MML) Chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed said that Pakistan was being blamed by the United States (US) for its own failures in Afghanistan.

“Daesh is a dangerous weapon created by the US which it is using against the Islamic world,” claimed Saeed.

The MML chief also warned that if the Kashmir cause was abandoned, Pakistan would have to face increasingly difficult challenges.

“Our rulers should take their own decisions in the larger interest of the nation and the country instead of looking towards foreign forces,” Saeed also said.

He further said, “We will have to determine our role in this current scenario.”