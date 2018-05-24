NHS ministry launches e-office on premises

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has launched e-office on its premises.

The system will ensure efficiency and transparency besides help in maintaining secrecy and easy access to the record.

Federal Minister NHS Saira Afzal Tarar formally inaugurated the e-office by sending first e-file through custom-built software and asked the ministry’s higher officers to keep it going as it would surely have a long-lasting impact on the overall country’s governance.

On this occasion, NHS Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch appreciated the efforts of all NITB team as well as ministry’s officials under the supervision of Additional Secretary for making this possible in such a short span of time.