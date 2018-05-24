Nawaz Sharif serves legal notice to NAB chief over money laundering allegations

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal for alleging him of transferring $4.9bn to India.

According to the notice, the former PM has termed NAB chief’s accusations as “pre-poll rigging” and demanded him to publish an apology in English and Urdu newspapers within 14 days. He also warned him with legal proceedings if he failed to apologise.

The notice further stated that Nawaz Sharif was “maligned” during a press conference on May 9 despite clarification from World Bank and State Bank on May 8.

World Bank stated that neither name of any person nor statement related to money laundering was mentioned in the report, it added.

The notice also said that “it is dishonesty to say such remarks without confirming from credible sources”.

Barrister Munawwar Dogal sent the notice to the NAB chief on the behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Nawaz demanded the NAB chief to present proof or resign from office.

“The NAB chairperson should present all evidence against me within 24 hours,” Nawaz said while addressing an emergency press conference at the Punjab House on May 10. “If you fail to present evidence, then you should publicly apologise to the nation and resign.”

However, the NAB chief said it is not a crime to probe into corruption.

“We shall continue to do so even if it is considered a crime by anyone,” he said in an apparent reference to Nawaz’s criticism regarding the inquiry against him and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.