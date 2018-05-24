Musharraf couldn’t have left Pakistan without Nawaz’s approval, claims Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf could not have left Pakistan without former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s permission.

Qureshi, addressing a session of the National Assembly on Thursday, said that Musharraf would not have been able to leave Pakistan unless his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Who removed his name from the ECL?” he asked. “His name was excluded by the Interior Ministry.”

“The Interior Ministry cannot take such a huge step without the permission of the prime minister,” the PTI vice chairman added.

The lawmaker questioned Sharif’s claim that the chief of an intelligence agency told him to “go on a long vacation”.

“If the head of any agency made such demand then why wasn’t any action taken against him after taking the army chief into confidence,” he asked.

Nawaz Sharif, during a press talk on Wednesday, said the aim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-ins was to pressure him into giving up on the treason case against former military dictator Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf.