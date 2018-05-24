Measles virus kills four more children

KHAIRPUR: Four more children died due to measles virus in Ubaro and Faiz Gunj on Thursday.

According to detail, measles virus has been spreading in low lying areas of Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze districts and several children died in above district due to measles while hundreds of others are suffering from that virus.

Three children including Yamin Malik and Ahsan Ahmed Malik died in village R.B Malik near Ubaro while Bebi Suriya died in village Abupoto.

The villagers appealed the authorities to send a team of doctors in the affected area and save the life of their lovely children.