Mawra Hocane slams haters for trolling Urwa over Royal Wedding ‘comparison’

Following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, our very own Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane was reminded of her own love story with Farhan Saeed.

On her official Facebook page, the actress shared the picture collage of her wedding and the Royal Wedding saying: “The #RoyalWedding of Meghan and Harry gave us butterflies. It reminded us of our own love story of #UrwaFarhan which was crafted a year ago and was trending like wildfire on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! #LoveConquersAll”

Soon after this post was shared, the post was bombarded with comments. Not only that, this soon went viral on Twitter as well, because in this day and age everything goes viral on social media. Moreover, people started questioning why didn’t Sonam Kapoor’s wedding remind Urwa of the same.

However, clarifying the post, Urwa in her recent interview with a local online publication stated, “First of all, I’d like to clarify that I didn’t put up that post. Someone on my team got a bit carried away with the royal wedding and posted that it reminded them of my wedding. Which is quite sweet actually.”

Following this, her sister and actress, Mawra Hocane took to her Twitter and defended her sister saying that every wedding day is special for the couple. She also said, “We must only show them Love!”

She continued to address the trolls and told them to move on, “Trolling is so last year. Move on!” she tweeted.

Royal or not, every ones wedding day is extraordinary for them (no one compared) & we must only show them Love! I usually don’t address the trolls but why would you mock your own for anyone else? also trolling is so last year.Move on! #Royaldoublestandardsbypettytrolls 😂🙈 https://t.co/LiYzJ8Ixr9 — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) May 22, 2018

More power to you girl! Sisters support sisters, after all.