Man gunned down in South Waziristan for ‘refusing to pay extortion money’

PESHAWAR: Abdullah was gunned down on Thursday by another man in South Waziristan when the former allegedly refused to pay extortion money, according to officials.

After a probe conducted by the local administration, it was confirmed that the killing did indeed pertain to non-payment of extortion money.

After the probe was concluded, Riaz was arrested.

Several incidents pertaining to bomb attacks and targeted killings have occurred in the agency over the past few days.

Earlier, A person was killed and three persons were injured after a grenade was thrown inside their house.

Similarly, a police constable embraced martyrdom during an encounter with anti-state elements.

Two days ago, Jaffar Hussain was attacked by unknown motorcyclists while he was on his way home.