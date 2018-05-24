Man axes minor daughter for second marriage

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man allegedly axed his seven-year-old daughter to death and implicated his neighbour in her murder case to marry the latter’s niece at Chak Panjgosi village on Wednesday.

According to the Donga Bonga police station in charge, Malik Abdul Rasheed, the suspect, Ashraf of Chak Pangosi was married and had an eight-year-old daughter, Nusrat.

Ashraf developed liking for his neighbour Sufyan’s niece and wished to marry her. However, Sufyan rejected the proposal.

The SHO said that Ashraf then murdered his minor daughter and accused Sufyan of murdering his daughter. He then offered Sufyan to withdraw the case if he gave his consent for his marriage with his niece.

During investigation when the police interrogated Ashraf, he confessed to have killed his daughter for contracting second marriage.

The police arrested the suspect and registered murder case against him.