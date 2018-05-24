Man allegedly murders daughter to marry neighbour’s niece

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man allegedly murdered his daughter and blamed his neighbour for the crime because the neighbour had refused his niece’s hand in marriage to him, according to reports.

Ashraf wanted to marry the niece of his neighbour, Maqsood, and when Maqsood refused, Ashraf blamed Maqsood for the murder of his daughter, according to police.

Police claimed that after sending his wife to the market, Ashraf took his daughter to Maqsood’s house, where he murdered her and tried to pin the blame on Maqsood.

After committing the act, Ashraf ran outside and started shouting on the road to garner the attention of people that were passing by.

Later, Ashraf registered a case with the police blaming his neighbour’s son Abu Sufyan and Maqsood for the murder.

However, Ashraf confessed to his crimes after police arrested him.