KP-FATA merger bill presented before NA

PM Abbasi, PTI chief attend NA session on KP-FATA merger

ISLAMABAD: Following the green signal from the parliamentary committee, an amendment bill clearing the way for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was presented in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bill on the 31st Amendment of the Constitution was tabled by Law Minister Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Vir and requires a two-thirds majority to be passed.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the 56th NA session which was attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also attended the session to vote for FATA’s merger with KP.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) opposed the bill while Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) announced its support after expressing reservations.

MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar stated that his party was in favour of the merger “for the sake of political unity.” However, he clarified that his party still believes that Fata should be turned into a separate province.

Addressing the NA before the bill was tabled, PM Abbasi said, “The FATA-KP merger bill is everyone’s bill not government’s nor opposition’s.”

“The bill aims at changing the 150-year-old system in tribal areas,” the premier added.

Moreover, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and PkMAP’s Mehmood Khan Achakzai had wasted nearly two years by opposing the merger only for their vested interests.

Qureshi termed today a historical day and said that the merger of Fata with KP would be the completion of Pakistan.

Before the bill was presented, Imran Khan arrived at the National Assembly and upon being asked after how long he was attending the NA session, Imran replied, “I do not remember,” adding that, “If the assembly was running properly, I would have attended sessions daily.”

Imran Khan further stated that it was the responsibility of the prime minister to run the assembly.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah reacted to Imran Khan’s attendance stating, “Seems like Khan Sb has finally remembered the assembly.”

“The PTI leader should attend assembly sessions,” the leader of the opposition in NA added. “Only those politicians who attend sessions are considered lawmakers,” Shah stressed.

The House waited for more lawmakers to arrive before the bill was passed as while the government lacked attendance, the opposition was in full strength.

On Wednesday, the prime minister led a meeting where the leaders finally agreed upon the amendment bill for the merger.

The session was attended by Barrister Zafarullah, Senate Opposition leader Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Aftab Sherpao.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members boycotted the session.

Earlier this week, the amendment was approved by the federal cabinet in a session presided over by the prime minister.

The KP assembly adopted a resolution on December 14, 2016, in favour of merging FATA with KP with the aim of rehabilitating and reconstructing the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities.