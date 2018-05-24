Journalists visit Working Boundary

SIALKOT: A group of journalist from nation media visited the border villages in the Charwa sector, Harpal and other sectors of Working Boundary on Thursday.

Indian troops targeted civilians as they initiated ‘unprovoked’ firing along the Working Boundary in Harpal and Charwah sectors on Monday, according to the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along Working Boundary targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons in Harpal and Charwah Sector since early morning,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire, the military’s media wing added.

Sector commander Brigadier Amjad briefed the journalist about Indian bombardment in civilian areas. He said that working boundary sector comprise 191 km area and there are 151 villages in this sector, among them Indian forces targeting 78 villages.

‘India forces targeted civilians from May 13 to May 23, they used heavy and light weapons.BSF also fired at sahri and iftar fast timing in different sectors,”. He briefed the media persons.

He said that civilian have been treated in CMH free of cost,while their moral is also very high.

Later on, the journalist group also visited Kancor village of Charwa sector, where BSF targeted Mosque, Schools, graveyard and civilian.

The villagers informed the observers that a number of houses had been destroyed as Indian resorted to indiscriminate shelling.