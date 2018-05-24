IHC grants time to file reply on Nawaz Sharif’s statement on Mumbai attacks

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted the federation plea to grant more time to it to file a reply regarding the statement of Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks besides adjourning the hearing till 5th June.

A single member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq of IHC took up the petition filed against the recent statement of Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks for hearing on Thursday.

At the inception of the hearing, the petitioner Rai Tajammal Hussain advocate requested IHC that Lahore High Court (LHC) imposed a ban on airing of founder of MQM Altaf Husain speeches. Therefore, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should be stopped to broadcast the speeches of deposed PM and FIA be directed to take action against Nawaz Sharif for his anti state statements.

The petitioner told the court while giving arguments that this is the matter of subversion of the constitution. Nawaz Sharif has committed treason against the country.

Later, the court while accepting the request of Federal Government to grant more time for submitting the reply adjourned the hearing till 5th June.

It is to be mentioned that Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), PEMRA and PTA have been made respondents by the petitioner while FIA authorities have submitted their reply.