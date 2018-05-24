Houston University’s students slam US ambassador to UN during speech on campus

During a session at the University of Houston, students hurled taunts at United States (US) Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley.

A student interrupted Haley’s speech during the session and shouted, “Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands.”

The protesting student continued, “You continue to sign off on the genocide of a native people and you are an accomplice to terrorists and colonisers.”

The comment by the student was followed by similar responses from other students attending the session.

Another student stood up and said, “Nikki Nikki can’t you see that you are on a killing spree?”

While one other student protested and said, “Nikki Haley you can’t hide because you signed off on genocide.”

A statement by a university group called Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) released a statement later and slammed the ambassador.

The statement read, “Nikki Haley embodies the racism inherent in the anti-Palestinian position of the US.”

It continued, “Her decisions, actions and dehumanisation of Palestinian lives show her complicity in the genocide of a native people fighting for liberation and in inviting Nikki Haley to its campus, the University of Houston demonstrates how little it cares about the safety and concerns of its students, including the large community of Palestinians that attend and contribute to the university’s diversity.”

The protests by students were immediately followed by campus security escorting the students out of the auditorium.