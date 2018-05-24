Hamid Khan wants PTI to get rid of members disqualified by SC

After the heated exchange between senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders between Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen over whether the party should allow disqualified persons to hold higher positions, advocate Hamid Khan has weighed in his support for Qureshi’s views and said that the disqualified should be eradicated from the party.

Talking to media persons, the PTI leader reasoned, “A disqualified person participating in the party’s central executive committee or parliamentary board would increase legal problems.”

Supporting PTI Qureshi’s stance, he said that those disqualified by the Supreme Court should not run the party’s affairs.

Hamid Khan said that such person should neither participate in party’s affairs regarding the issuance of ticket nor use party’s political power.

The PTI leader said that the apex court in its ruling named Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutta had mentioned that any step or proposal of the disqualified person won’t have legal authenticity.

On Tuesday, during PTI’s core group meeting, Qureshi and Tareen traded barbs with each other over PTI member Rai Hassan Nawaz, whose disqualification came under discussion at the meeting by Qureshi.

Reports said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi challenged Nawaz’s eligibility within the party. He objected to Nawaz keeping party post and his participation in meetings.

At this, Tareen interrupted Shah Mehmood and said, “Shah sahib, your remark is aimed at me.” According to sources, Jehangir Tareen said that if the party takes that decision, then he’ll go home.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesman denied media the reports on the matter and termed them “regretful and condemnable”, saying that the reports were based on speculation.