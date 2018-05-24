‘#FineBrownWomen’ is all the craze on Twitter

Desi people are often mocked for their skin colour, be it men or women. People cross boundaries very often and continue to make some really harsh comments. This clearly shouldn’t be the case, considering how all races and all colours are beautiful in their own way.

We live in an era where voicing out our feelings/opinions about these things is not an issue. Moreover, social media has made it very easy for us. A simple hashtag on Twitter and if it gets picked up by people who share the same sentiments, it will just be a few moments before the hashtag is trending.

Similar was the case with the recent hashtag’s that we saw trending on Twitter #FineBrownWomen and #FineBrownMen.

The idea behind this was simple; appreciate your skin colour, be proud of being desi and brown and well just being more accepting and love yourself for who you are.

It was just a few moments later that everybody jumped on the bandwagon and started tweeting with the aforementioned hashtags.

We went through the hashtag and here is all the positivity that you need for today:

I’ve been made fun of my complexion all my life, been told to use fairness creams, been told I’d look better if I were fairer, but nope melanin issa blessing phewww #finebrownwomenpic.twitter.com/lj243tzhlm — varsha 🍸 (@rosesxmandala) May 23, 2018

I’m more of an aloo but this works too #finebrownwomen pic.twitter.com/Kuoe9auznv — Harnoor Randhawa (@noorrandhawa14) May 23, 2018

the #FineBrownWomen tag is making my heart so happy, I can’t get over all the cute desi girls and self love !!!! ❣ — Sidra Rashid (@sidrarashid_) May 24, 2018

Yaar I just saw this #FineBrownWomen hashtag and everyone looks soooo beautiful! I was like ‘aiyo I am a brown woman and I would never look so pretty ever!’ Then I realised why its the ‘Fine’ brown women! Loving what I am seeing 😊😊😊 — R’s Mom (@readingrsmind) May 24, 2018

Here to SUPPORT #FineBrownWomen eventhough I am always mistaken to be Oriental. I am NOT! 100% DESI and proud to be 💖🙏🌟 and support my brown, beautiful sisters 💖💖💖💖pic.twitter.com/Jx9b7s2lne — Red Alice Rao (@RedAliceRao) May 23, 2018

lookin like iftaar, sorry if I broke your fast #FineBrownMen pic.twitter.com/eA41zfSDPm — Rooh™ (@RoohNaqvi) May 22, 2018

Let’s add a touch of Palestinian excellence to this hashtag #FineBrownMen pic.twitter.com/1zflAGZLbr — Samer/سامر (@WaladShami) May 23, 2018

lmao I would formally like to enter my friends in #FineBrownMen pic.twitter.com/euHDwu3KRs — a b d u l l a h (@enderwillrise) May 23, 2018

Of course, there were some, who wanted to find their SO! Haha!

Since it’s #FineBrownWomen I’m gonna search through this hashtag until i find my future wife — riz. (@rockenrroll) May 23, 2018

my girls and i dming each other the #FineBrownMen tweets pic.twitter.com/qCDkSGb7jD — nasrin (@nassquik) May 23, 2018

Girls scrolling through #FineBrownMen just to look for a potential rishta even tho their bio says “ALL men are trash” — G S K (@GSKINOT) May 22, 2018

Scrolling through the #FineBrownMen hashtag to try and find my husband like pic.twitter.com/M6gUyoLVaV — fatima (@fatima_mian) May 22, 2018

Now that #FineBrownMen and #FineBrownWomen have started, guarantee:

DM’s will be sent

Both #’s are gonna go viral

Someone’s gonna find a wife/ husband

Someone’s gonna cheat

There are going to be a lot of nice pictures 👀🙃 — PUNJABINEXTDOOR® (@AnmolSDhut) May 22, 2018

We are absolutely enjoying this trend on Twitter, both for the positive message, it is trying to send and the humorous tweets. Also, at this point, we think it is safe to say that maybe we are enjoying a little for some eye-candy as well, because who doesn’t like that.