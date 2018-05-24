﻿﻿ ‘#FATAMerger’ spreads like wildfire on Twitter | Pakistan Today

‘#FATAMerger’ spreads like wildfire on Twitter

5 seconds ago BY Web Desk

LAHORE: ‘#FATAMerger’ became a top Twitter trend and this is what the Aam Aawam is saying about it:

Anjum Kiani said, “Probably the first to break the Mubarak news of back on 2nd May when there were no signs of it. Extremely happy for the People of Pakistan. It’s a great day for us all. Congrats all.”

Tweeting about the rights of people living in FATA, Faizan Hayat Khan said, “FATA is going to be merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after PTI submitted the bill in NA. Voting will be done today and 2/3 majority is needed for the bill to be passed. Lets hope FATA gets all the rights they deserve which they are deprived from decades.”

Muhammad Bilal Durrani said, “Fata People Rejected Call Of Maulana Fazalur Rehman Against FATA merger and not even 50 people came out to protest.”

Sibghatullah pointed out that Imran Khan was present in the assembly and said, “Imran Khan is back in the assembly, this is a true democratic norm and we need consensus and unity because it is pivotal to unification for country’s stability.”

Qazi Jalal drew a parallel between the FATA merger and fall of the Berlin Wall, and tweeted, “The celebration of Fata merger should be seen in the light of the Berlin Wall phenomenon of the 21st century.”



