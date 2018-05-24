Dozens of PML-N leaders defect to Iftar parties

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE – The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was left in a state of shock on Tuesday after dozens of the party leaders announced their defections to separate Iftar parties during the first six days of Ramzan, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

After the final count, it was found that at least 38 PML-N legislators had attended separate iftaris as of Tuesday evening.

The defection by the PML-N lawmakers was also evident by the large number of samosas and pakoras left untouched at the official party iftaris during the first six rozas.

Not only this, at least 10 PML-N members also violated the party discipline by not eating the traditional beef nihari served at the after iftar dinners.

This is the latest in a spree of defections undergone by the PML-N as nationwide sitting lawmakers join other parties.

Downplaying the latest exits, senior PML-N leader Saad Rafique said that the flow is two-way.

“If you notice the attendance at our iftar parties, we too have people who should be attending other iftar parties. We can assure you the flow is equal both ways,” he told The Dependent.

“Except the sehris and iftaris in South Punjab.”