Cricket world bids emotional farewell to AB de Villiers

Former South African test captain A.B. de Villiers, one of the most devastating batsmen of his generation, quit all forms international cricket on Wednesday.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

The cricket world was shocked by this sudden announcement and bid an emotional farewell to one of the best batsman cricket has ever seen.

Former England batsman Kevin Peterson wrote: “Just seen that @ ABdeVilliers17 retired. Congrats on an unreal career buddy! Life gets better now with family and friends!”

Just seen that @ABdeVilliers17 retired. Congrats on an unreal career buddy!

Life gets better now with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/6unDeBP1oC — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 23, 2018

Former Indian cricket team captain Muhammad Azharuddin paid the tribute to Devilliers writing: “ @ ABdeVilliers17 One of all time greats of the game, many congratulations # ABDevilliers what an outstanding career!! The most loved cricketer on the planet. Wish you the best for your future endeavours.”

@ABdeVilliers17 One of all time greats of the game, many congratulations #ABDevilliers what an outstanding career!!The most loved cricketer on the planet. Wish you the best for your future endeavours. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 23, 2018

Former Indian captain and batsman Rahul Dravid wrote: “I respect ABD’s decision. Great people know when it is right time to hang the boots. It is better to leave when you are on a high in whatever you are doing than made to leave because of bad times or becoming victim of envious people # ABDevilliers”

I respect ABD’s decision. Great people know when it is right time to hang the boots. It is better to leave when you are on a high in whatever you are doing than made to leave because of bad times or becoming victim of envious people #ABDevilliers — Rahul Dravid (@Im_Dravid) May 23, 2018

Former Pakistani batsman and now commentator Muhammad Wasim said: “The One who took cricket to the next level. Truly a modern Legend. Thank you @ ABdeVilliers17 for all the entertainment # ABDevilliers # ABRetires”

The One who took cricket to the next level . Truly a modern Legend . Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 for all the entertainment #ABDevilliers #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/gbKG3gUiQp — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) May 23, 2018

Pakistani woman cricketer Kainat Imtiaz wrote: You will be missed legend. Such an outclass player. Respect forever. # ABDevilliers”

You will be missed legend. Such an out class player. Respect forever. ❤ #ABDevilliers https://t.co/4cZuJoKqEi — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) May 23, 2018

Cricket commentator Alan Wilkins wrote: “A bright shining light just went out of international cricket with @ ABdeVilliers17 calling it a day on all his international cricket with South Africa. # ABDevilliers”

A bright shining light just went out of international cricket with @ABdeVilliers17 calling it a day on all his international cricket with South Africa. #ABDevilliers — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) May 23, 2018

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim paid tribute by writing, “One of the best batsman the world has ever seen and my favourite player #360 …cricket will miss u @ ABdeVilliers17 # Legend”

One of the best batsman the world has ever seen and my favourite player #360 …cricket will miss u @ABdeVilliers17 #Legend — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) May 23, 2018

Pakistani right-handed batsman Umar Akmal wrote: “The world will miss @ ABdeVilliers17 his class and game is matchless .”I learned a lot by watching him and am really sad to hear the news of his retirement .whenever he would retire it would have been too soon # ABisthebest”

The world will miss @ABdeVilliers17 his class and game is matchless .I learned a lot by watching him and am really sad to hear the news of his retirement .whenever he would retire it would have been too soon #ABisthebest pic.twitter.com/NFVd50eonH — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) May 23, 2018

Pakistani batsman and former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal wrote:” what an amazing player you have been…an inspiration for me & for so many others.congratulations on a wonderful career.we will miss you wish you all the best for future @ ABdeVilliers17”