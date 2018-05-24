Case registered against six under ATA for firing inside mosque

TOBA TEK SINGH: Rajana police station registered a case under 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and sections 302, 324, 148 and 149 of PPC against six people for firing inside a mosque at Chak 359 GB, reported a local English newspaper.

The names of the individuals nominated in the FIR are Mansha, Usman Awan, Naveed, Arshad Awan, Allah Ditta, and Haider.

Police sources said that the families of accused fled their homes after locking them as two teams of police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Two people identified as Muhammad Nawaz and his father Abid Ali died and seven others wounded after a group of people opened fire inside a mosque during Maghrib prayer over the issue of appointment of prayer leader.