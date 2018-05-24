Blast from the past: Preity Zinta shares rare throwback picture

Preity Zinta is a savvy social media user and always manages to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts and pictures from the past.

On May 24 she took to her Twitter account to post a cute throwback picture where she poses with actors Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Saif Ali Khan.

“Those were the days when there was no social media and we all liked each other! Today we like each other’s comments but hardly have time to hang out like this”, is how the veteran actor chose to caption the legendary picture.

Certainly, the picture looks like one of those that came straight out of the treasure chest.

Those were the days when there was no social media and we all liked each other ! Today we like each other’s comments but hardly have time to hang out like this ! #Temptationtour #Toomuchfun #ThrowbackThursday #Madness #Happiness #Friendship #Ting😘 pic.twitter.com/CASWikFPhh — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 24, 2018

The actor’s Insta feed and Twitter profile is quite a treat and is a mix of everything from food to her family pictures to throwback photos to cricket and a lot of travel scenes.

She had recently flooded her page with posts when she took on her first family vacation to South Africa with her husband Gene Goodenough, her mother Nilprabha and the in-laws.