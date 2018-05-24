Afridi, Messi congratulate de Villiers on first international retirement

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE/BUENOS AIRES/CAPE TOWN – Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi and Argentina football skipper Lionel have congratulated former South Africa cricket captain AB de Villiers on his first retirement from international cricket.

The 34-year-old who played 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20 matches for the Proteas, said he had “run out of gas” while announcing his retirement.

Messi, who is currently preparing for the FIFA World Cup starting next month, said one always comes up with interesting arguments the first time.

“First time’s a charm,” said Messi while talking to The Dependent. “You think of all these things, and then say them, while keeping in mind that you don’t say anything irreversible.”

“So run out of gas is perfect, because he can always say that the gas is filled up again in time for next year’s ODI World Cup.”

Afridi, a retirement veteran, agrees that de Villiers has executed his first retirement perfectly.

“It’s probably the greatest first international retirement of all time,” Afridi said while talking to The Dependent. “Not only is he saying the right things, the timing is impeccable as well.”

“12 months before the World Cup? No wonder literally everyone is asking him to reconsider.”