Accountability court records Maryam Nawaz’s statement in Avenfield properties case

ISLAMABAD: While recording her statement in the accountability court on Thursday, ousted prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, said that the report prepared by the joint investigation team (JIT) was irrelevant in the Avenfield properties case.

Maryam added that the JIT report was an investigative report and hence, it was non-acceptable as an evidence.

The former PM’s daughter also expressed her reservations over Irfan Mangi, a member of the JIT, and said that the matter of his appointment as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general was still being heard by the Supreme Court (SC).

The representative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the JIT, Amir Aziz, had close ties to former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf, she also said.

Maryam also lamented that officers of the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) should not have been made part of the Panama JIT as well.

Maryam Nawaz along with captain (R) Safdar and Nawaz Sharif were also present during the hearing.

Nawaz had his statement recorded earlier and had denied involvement in Capital FZE, dealings with the Qatari royal family, Dubai Steel Mills and the Avenfield properties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had also criticized the officers that constituted the JIT.

He had remarked, “All the weapons are made for politicians.”