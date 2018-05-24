22-year-old mother and infant son allegedly ‘murdered’

KARACHI: A 22-year-old woman and her infant son fell from the balcony of their apartment on the eighth floor on Wednesday and died.

SHO [Station House Officer] Rana Abdul Latif said that Abdul Hadi, the three-month-old infant, died on the spot and his mother, Ramsha, succumbed to her injuries after she was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Karachi South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh said, “It appears to be a double murder case of mother and son.”

The officer added that Ramsha had married Rizwan Ahmed out of her own free will and the husband’s family was reluctant to accept her.

Police registered a case and started their investigation.