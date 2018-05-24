13 transgender persons to contest upcoming general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: At least 13 transgender people will run for office in the upcoming general elections.

Two of them will contest for seats in the National Assembly while the rest will contest for seats in the provincial assembly.

The All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised a national consultation on Wednesday and the decision to contest the upcoming elections was announced there.

APTEN shared some of the names of the candidates which included Farzana Riaz for NA-33, Arzu Khan for PK-33, Lubna for PP-26, Komal for PP-38, Madam Bhutto for PP-189 and Nayab for NA-142.

APTEN said that the aim of the national consultation was to bring together all the candidates so that they could share their problems and chart out a way to move forward.

During the consultation, the major issue that was highlighted pertained to identity documents such as the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).