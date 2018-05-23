Workers party’s greatest asset: Zardari

–Bilawal urges PPP leaders, activists to work with full potential ahead of general elections

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the party workers were the real asset of PPP and “anti-Bhutto elements” faced defeat every time owing to the workers’ passion.

Talking to a delegation led by Tasnim Qureshi, which called on him at Bilawal House Lahore on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP would reclaim Punjab with the help of these workers in the upcoming elections and everyone would see the workers of the party succeed.

He said that anti-PPP elements had nothing except hollow slogans and false promises. “PTI did nothing for KP and similarly PML-N failed to provide jobs to the youth and relief to the people of Punjab. PPP will provide jobs and other reliefs according to the manifesto of the party,” he added.

Zardari said that whenever PPP came to power, it increased the salaries of government employees and looked after the peasants of the country. “Every citizen, from labourers to the growers and from government employees to traders, benefits from PPP’s government,” he maintained.

The PPP leader further said that with the help of Allah, the hard days for the honest hardworking Pakistanis were about to end.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the party leaders and workers to put in all their efforts in the upcoming general elections and play their role in strengthening the party.

Speaking to various delegations of party leaders and workers, which called on him at Zardari House in Islamabad on Wednesday, Bilawal said that unlike other political parties, PPP supported the masses.

Those who called on the PPP chairman included MNA from FATA Sajid Hussain Toori, MPA Ziaullah Afridi, Nawab Mohsin Ali Khan and PPP representatives from Mandi Bahauddin while Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion.

He said that PPP had done a lot for FATA reforms and Asif Ali Zardari finalised the merger of FATA with KP. He asked workers from Mandi Bahauddin to work very hard for success in the general elections.