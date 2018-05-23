Viral Palestinian Ramzan video draws attention of world leaders to atrocities

‘Mr president, the toys are bleeding’

A recent video that shows a Palestinian boy calling out to Vladimir Putin of Russia, American President Donald Trump, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among others and highlighting the plight of the Palestinian population in light of the holy month of Ramzan has gone viral on social media.

The lyrics include words such as, “Every time I close my eyes, I hear the bombing.”

The lyrics continue, “Mr president, the toys are bleeding.”

The video song goes on, “We are the accused of faith, sentenced to extermination.”

Several international media outlets have shared the video.

Here is the version shared by RT: