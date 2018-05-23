UK girl ‘tricked’ into marrying Pakistani by mother; ‘threatened’ with black magic

A British court has convicted a woman of trying to trick her teenage daughter into marrying a Pakistani man, Mail Online reported.

According to the report, the 45-year-old mother has been found guilty by the Birmingham Crown Court of duping her own daughter to go to Pakistan on a “family holiday” and then tying the knot with a Pakistani after being given wedding documents by an Imam to sign upon reaching there.

This is the first prosecution of its kind with the defendant forcing the girl to marry her against her will and then threatening her with black magic.

Giving evidence during the trial, the girl told how wedding preparations went ahead despite her objections and the couple was then married in September 2016, after the girl had celebrated her 18th birthday.

The mother was charged with false marriage, perjury and perverting the course of justice.