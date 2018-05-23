Twitteratis react to ongoing heatwave in Karachi

KARACHI: A heatwave has hit the city of Karachi, again, this year. Over 60 people have died due to the heatwave, Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi said while quoting relatives of the deceased.

The latest heatwave coincides with the beginning of the Ramzan. The frequent and unannounced load shedding and lack of green spaces will make the heat harder to bear.

Furthermore, people living on Karachi’s crowded streets have little access to shelter or safe drinking water, making them acutely at risk in blistering temperatures.

In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in southern Pakistan during a heatwave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims’ being homeless people.

As the heatwave continues, so does the Twitter hashtag #heatwave, where Twitteratis have voiced their opinions and struggles during this time.

While some Twitter users were extremely frustrated:

Temperature of Hunza and Karachi right now.

Temperature of Hunza and Karachi right now.

Feel The Difference 🤐#Heatwave

Adha Pakistan garmi pe jokes Bana raha Hai…

Aur adha ise Allah ka azaab keh raha Hai…

But nobody ask why… Karachi’s greenery is gone… 65 log Mar Gaye… And we act like it’s normal…

No campaign, no talks about environmental change…

MashaAllah….#Heatwave

These are all preventable deaths. The State should have set up hydration/cooling centers all across Karachi and affected areas. Why do hundreds die every year and no corrective measures are ever taken? #Priorities #Heatwave

Some tweeted about being sustainable and helping the wildlife too:

I am sure all of you can afford to do this.

I am sure all of you can afford to do this.

Please make some effort.#Heatwave

How difficult it is to plant just one tree outside ur homes?#PlantATree #HeatWave

Karachi needs trees….yes But please avoid planting cornocarpus trees, they are injurious to health and the environment #Heatwave

Everyone wants to park their vehicles under a tree but no one wants to plant a tree 😞 #Heatwave

Meanwhile, this Twitter user warns people not to leave their homes:

*public announcement* Don't go outside from 10:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m.#Heatwave

Then there were the humorous ones on Twitter:

Only lassi in sehri can save you from heatwave.

#Heatwave

#Heatwave in karachi..

#Heatwave in karachi..

may the coming days bring ease in ramzan

And some appreciating the people working in the heat:

Its almost 44° C Temperature in Karachi 😥, Salute to these people who are doing their duties and jobs outside in that much heat. #heatwave

VIA : Streets of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/NM3X2jOpoo — 🇵🇰Mani Ehmad🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@ManiEhmad) May 22, 2018

This Person is Going To Heaven 😍👌 #Heatwave

As the heatwave continues, residents have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors to prevent a heat stroke.