﻿﻿ Twitteratis react to ongoing heatwave in Karachi | Pakistan Today

Twitteratis react to ongoing heatwave in Karachi

44 mins ago BY Web Desk

KARACHI: A heatwave has hit the city of Karachi, again, this year.  Over 60 people have died due to the heatwave, Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi said while quoting relatives of the deceased.

The latest heatwave coincides with the beginning of the Ramzan. The frequent and unannounced load shedding and lack of green spaces will make the heat harder to bear.

Furthermore, people living on Karachi’s crowded streets have little access to shelter or safe drinking water, making them acutely at risk in blistering temperatures.

In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in southern Pakistan during a heatwave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims’ being homeless people.

As the heatwave continues, so does the Twitter hashtag #heatwave, where Twitteratis have voiced their opinions and struggles during this time.

While some Twitter users were extremely frustrated:

Some tweeted about being sustainable and helping the wildlife too:

Meanwhile, this Twitter user warns people not to leave their homes:

Then there were the humorous ones on Twitter:

And some appreciating the people working in the heat:

As the heatwave continues, residents have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors to prevent a heat stroke.

[whatsapp]


Related posts

Top