ISLAMABAD: To further accelerate the political activities in the country Tahirul Qadari will arrive in Islamabad on June 3 from Canada.

According to details head of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek Tahirul Qadari has taken ticket Canada-Lahore for June 3.

Upon arrival in Pakistan Tahirul Qadari will call a meeting of the core committee and exchange views with allied parties on the forthcoming general elections.