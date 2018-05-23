‘Suits’ star Patrick J Adams embroiled in body-shaming controversy

Suits star Patrick J Adams has apologised for posting an unflattering photograph of a woman who, he says, body-shamed him at an airport while he was returning home after attending the royal wedding.

Adams shared a photograph of a woman sleeping in a chair next to him with this caption: “She reads her paper. See’s a picture of me and Troian from the wedding. ‘My God. What a terrible photo of you.’ I look over. ‘Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?’ She pauses. ‘Well, you’re just so….chunky.’ She laughs and falls asleep, and …. scene.”

Social media users called out Adams for being a bully but the actor said he was simply trying to put a face to the person who so casually criticised him and his wife. He later removed the picture and apologised.

“Yesterday, I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I at the airport. My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the ‘high road’ (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!),” he wrote.

“I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong… I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian – so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry.”

He rounded off his post with a quick summary: “1. Don’t talk shit about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution. 3. Believe pretty much nothing you read in magazines. Good or bad. The machinery runs on misfortune and oversimplification. 4. Be cool to yourself and others at every opportunity. Life is too short for all of this.”

The actor and his wife, Troian Bellisario, were in the UK to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his former costar from legal drama Suits.