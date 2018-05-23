Shah Rukh Khan pens heartwarming wish for daughter’s 18th birthday

It is a well-known fact that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father. Pictures of him spending time with his children, especially AbRam are usually splashed all over social media, giving everyone serious goals. The trio has been spotted at several of the IPL matches in which Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders is playing.

Khan’s only daughter, Suhana, turned 18 on Tuesday and the loving father took to social media to wish her. Alongside a picture of Suhana, in which she is seen in a flying pose against the backdrop of a beautiful beach and sky, Shah Rukh wrote, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now you can also legally do what you have been doing since you were 16…!! Love you.”

Suhana is Shah Rukh’s second child with wife Gauri Khan.

Suhana has expressed that she wants to be an actor, however, Shah Rukh on this has said: “We have a simple rule in the family. Each one of us has to have an undergraduate degree at least. Suhana still has four to five years to go before she can start acting. She has to be an undergraduate first.”

Previously, the possessive father also issued a warning to anyone who wants to date Suhana. “Get a job; understand I don’t like you; I’m everywhere; get a lawyer; she’s my princess; I don’t mind going to jail; what you do to her I’ll do to you,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan is also excited for her birthday and posted a gorgeous picture of Suhana, hinting that she has great plans to make her day special.

“Gearing up for a birthday bash… Thanks Karan Johar. Pic credits: Avi Gowariker,” she captioned the photo.