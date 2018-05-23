PTI to implement its 100-day agenda with 100 turncoats: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Tuesday trained guns at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stating that the Imran Khan-led party wanted to implement its so-called 100-day plan with 100 turncoats.

PPP’s Member National Assembly Nafeesa Shah while speaking at a press conference here said that the PTI could not enforce its 100-day plan even in 420 days. “But yes, Imran Khan has gathered 100 turncoats in 50 days,” she said and added that the PTI had “every size and colour of lota (turncoat)” and they would implement the 100-day plan “with 100 lotas”.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Maula Bux Chandio said that PTI would start implementing its promises after 100 days. “All of them will disappear when Asif Ali Zardari unveils his programme,” he said.

He said that PPP was the only federal party in the country and added, “Yes we made some mistakes, but we are not finished.” He also said that Imran Khan resorted to abuse when he thought he could become the prime minister.

The PPP senator also criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif “wanted to become Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman”.

“The statement given by Nawaz Sharif won’t serve the country well,” he added.